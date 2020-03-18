Work from home or stay in Singapore, serve as options for Johoreans

JOHOR BARU: Malaysians who commute daily to work in Singapore have been given an option to either work from home or stay at accommodation provided by their employers in the republic.

This followed the nationwide movement control order, which takes effect today, as announced by the Malaysian government last Monday, to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

For Ahmad Faeez Mohd Yusoff, a concierge at a hotel in Singapore, his employer had suggested that he stay in the republic during the restricted movement period.

“They (employers) will provide accommodation for us during the period. My only hope is that the movement control period will not be extended because it means me leaving my family for more than half a month.

“I’ll be concern about them, what they eat and of their health. We are also not allowed to go home (to Malaysia) during the (movement control) period, even during an emergency,” said the father of five when contacted by Bernama.

The same goes to Alfikri Johari, 50, who works in the food industry business in Singapore. He is also provided accommodation by his employer to stay in the republic during the movement control period in Malaysia.

“I have been working in Singapore for almost 30 years and this is the first time a movement control order is issued by the Malaysian government.

Alfikri, who commutes daily from Pontian, in Johor, to Woodlands, in the republic to work, said he informed his employer about the movement control in Malaysia and the later understood the problem and agreed to provide him, as well as other employees in his situation, with accommodation during the period.

“I was also made to understand that the Singapore government issued a statement encouraging employers in the republic to provide temporary accommodation for their Malaysian workers,” he added.

As for Mohd Hafiz Abu Hanipah, 35, he was given an option to either stay in the republic or work from home.

“I opted to work from home to be near my family and my employer provided me with an iPad,” he said, adding that he has been working in the manufacturing sector in Singapore for 10 years.

About 400,000 people cross the causeway through the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at the Sultan Iskandar Building and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Gelang Patah daily to work, with half of them Malaysian citizens. - Bernama