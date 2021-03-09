Work from home policy still applies — Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The work from home (WFH) policy for the public sector and industries under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) still applies throughout the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said workforce for offices in areas under the CMCO is allowed at 30 percent, while for areas under the implementation of RMCO permitted at the optimum level and can operate fully.

“However, it is still up to the heads of departments to implement the (WFH) directive according to the suitability of their operations,” he said at a media conference on the development of the Movement Control Order (MCO) here today.

He added MITI and the Public Service Department director-general will make announcements if there are any changes to the policy.

Ismail Sabri also announced the permission to hold live broadcast events with the presence of audience members in areas placed under the CMCO and RMCO as well as outdoor filming for the country’s creative industry starting tomorrow.

He said the presence of audience members was allowed at 50 percent of the venue’s capacity for areas under CMCO while the number allowed in areas under the RMCO is according to the size of the premises and subject to the implementation of the physical distancing rule.

Outdoor filming would be subject to the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the Creative Content Development and should follow the requirements set by the Malaysian National Film Development Corporation (FINAS), he said adding that information on the SOP could be accessed on the official websites of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) and the National Security Council (MKN)

On the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) implemented at Hostel Centennial, Kampung Acheh, Manjung, Perak, Ismail Sabri said it would end tomorrow as scheduled.

Meanwhile, he said 269 individuals were nabbed yesterday for flouting the SOP, of which 251 were compounded.

“The number is declining, so I hope this is a good sign. The number detained for entertainment centre activities was only 14 compared to hundreds at one time. I hope this situation continues,“ he said adding that among the offences committed were not observing the physical distancing rule (66), not wearing face masks (65) and interstate travels without permission (24).

On Op Benteng, Ismail Sabri said 29 illegal immigrants were arrested while four boats or vessels, as well as vehicles, were seized yesterday. — Bernama