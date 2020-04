PETALING JAYA: Like his fellow lawmakers, dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak has become the main focus for Mohd Sany Hamzan.

However, the Taman Templer assemblyman is fully aware of the fact that it should also not be an excuse to sideline other matters in his constituency.

“My objective is to make this constituency a clean, cheerful and safe place to live in. And work goes on, for the sake of the people,” he told theSun recently.

Nonetheless, Mohd Sany admitted that some of these efforts have had to be diverted, at least temporarily, because a number of his constituents have been financially hit by the outbreak.

“Yes, there are individuals and families who are affected, especially those living on daily incomes.

“But we are doing our best to ensure that the necessary aid reaches them,” he said.

“Apart from giving out daily essential items to those who need them, we are also providing food, face masks and hand sanitisers to the frontliners, including the police and those working in hospitals.”

Mohd Sany, who is with Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), said for the remainder of his term, he hopes to address recurring issues that have plagued his constituency.

These include floods, major traffic congestions, water cuts, abandoned projects, and the influx of foreigners in recent years.

He added that since taking office in May 2018, he has organised various welfare, education, youth, sports and women’s programmes, aside from acting as a “middleman” between the rakyat and the government to ensure development.

“The ultimate dream is to eventually turn Taman Templer into one of the main tourist spots in the country, considering its close proximity to Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

At present, Taman Templer is already an attraction to many locals and is not short of tourist spots, which include Taman Rimba Templer, Taman Eko Rimba Kanching Waterfalls, and the Bukit Lagong camping site.

Commenting on his win in the 14th general election, Mohd Sany said he sees his victory as a responsibility and mandate to improve the lives of all his voters.

He won the Taman Templer seat after garnering 18,362 votes (50.18%), defeating four other candidates, with a majority of 7,903 votes over PAS’s Zaidi Abdul Talib.

Like many others in Amanah, the 42-year-old Hulu Langat native began his political career with PAS, where he once served as elections director of the Youth wing.

He later joined Amanah when the party was formed in September 2015, before being appointed its first Youth chief.

Now also a member of the party’s central leadership committee, Mohd Sany called on all citizens to build the nation together, saying this responsibility should not fall solely on the shoulders of the government.

Work goes on despite Covid-19 setback