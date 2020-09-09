Work hard as if GE is tomorrow - Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin wants all leaders and members of political parties supporting the Perikatan Nasional (PN) to work hard as if “the general election is going to be held tomorrow”.

The Prime Minister, who is also Bersatu president, stressed that everyone also needed to reach consensus and hold discussions without feelings of jealousy to create an even stronger understanding among themselves.

“This is very important to ensure our future is more secure and more importantly is that when it is election time, the people will rise and give their mandate and support to PN to form the government.

“Don’t ask me when the election is going to be held, what is important is that we must work extremely hard as if the election is going to be held tomorrow,” he said.

He was speaking at the fourth anniversary celebration of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) here yesterday, which was attended by party members from around the country as well as representatives of other parties in PN.

Muhyiddin also advised Bersatu members specifically to close ranks and maintain the party’s image of being trustworthy as well as having integrity and dignity.

“...and to ensure we are successful now, there is no choice for Bersatu, we must strengthen our spirit of unity among ourselves, don’t harbour feelings of jealousy and envy which can cause a rift among us, we must trust one another and help one another.

“Creating a strong workforce and strengthening the nature of trust, integrity and dignity as one of our guides would ensure the Bersatu image will always be supported by all Malaysians,” he said.

He also explained that Bersatu’s participation in Muafakat Nasional, which according to him was an invitation to join a coalition formed to combine Malay Islamic political parties, was agreed upon by him without hesitation.

“Without thinking too much, I, as president (of Bersatu), accepted the invitation to join the Muafakat Nasional coalition with Umno and PAS.

“Therefore, what is important to move forward is how we are going to determine the efforts we undertake will produce something beneficial not only from the point of view of the political parties but also from the view of the country and government,” he said.

He explained that although four years was a short period, yet since Bersatu was formed as a new platform to face an ‘extraordinary’ political situation in the country, it had succeeded to create history not just at the political party level but as the ruling government.

He also touched on the success of the government in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, which has made Malaysia one of the most successful nations in the world in handling the outbreak.

Muhyiddin, meanwhile, also described yesterday’s anniversary celebration as not only historic after just four years of its establishment, but also showed the party’s endurance in the country’s political arena.

“This is the moment that shows Bersatu not only can only exist today... our prayer is that Bersatu will continue to remain in the country’s political history,” he said. — Bernama