Work harder to be in World Bank’s top 10 ranks: Darell

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia needs to work harder to be among the top 10 economies in the World Bank Doing Business ranking, says International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking (pix).

According to the World Bank Doing Business 2020 Report, Malaysia ranked 12th among 190 economies worldwide, an improvement from the 15th spot the previous year.

“In ASEAN, we ranked number two after Singapore, followed by Thailand, which ranked 21st globally,“ he said after the launch of the National Export Day 2019 here today.

Darell attributed the improved ranking to the public and private sector members’ collaboration and commitment within the technical working groups under the Special Task Force to Facilitate Business to improve the ease-of-doing-business environment. — Bernama