Work on Kerian Hospital 80% complete: PWD

IPOH: Physical work at the construction site of Kerian Hospital in Simpang Lima, near Parit Buntar, is 80% complete, leaving it just one-percent behind schedule, the Public Works Department (PWD) said.

In a statement issued here today, it refuted reports in media that the progress of the project was delayed by five-percent as claimed by the contractor involved during a visit to the site by Titi Serong Assemblyman Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim.

According to PWD, problems that cropped up during the early stage of construction had been resolved and technical meetings are held from time to time with the relevant agencies to resolve any problems that arise.

“As the implementing agency, the PWD always strives to lead and implement new construction methods to improve the delivery system of projects for the people,” it said.

It said the department, through the Special Project Team, is stationed full-time at the site to intervene and closely monitor implementation of projects to ensure problems that crop up could be identified and resolved fast.

“The PWD is committed and ready to receive views from relevant quarters in the implementation of the project for public interests,” it said.

The hospital project, costing RM136.7 million, started on Jan 2 last year and is scheduled to be ready in December 2020. — Bernama