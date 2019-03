MALACCA: The state government is expected to resume work on the second phase of the RM285 million Malacca River project in August, said Malacca Tourism, Heritage and Culture executive councillor Datuk Muhamad Jailani Khamis.

He said work to clean up and beautify the river would start once the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) headquarters handed over the takeover of power to the state government.

The project, launched in 2012, would also start once the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) completed its investigation into a power abuse case involving the management of the Malacca River and Beach Development Corporation, he told reporters outside the State Legislative Assembly Sitting at the Seri Negri Complex here today.

Meanwhile, state Industry, Trade and Investment executive councillor Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen said the state government was drafting new guidelines for a more systematic placement of foreign workers, especially those in the manufacturing and industrial sectors.

He said that, so far, the State Development Corporation had built four hostels to house 5,224 foreign workers in the Masjid Tanah and Merlimau industrial areas as well as in the Batu Berendam free trade zone industrial area and the Heavy Vehicle Terminal.

He said this in reply to the oral question from Datuk Ismail Othman (BN-Kuala Linggi), who wanted to know what the government was doing about the placement of foreign workers and the total number of approved placements. — Bernama