PETALING JAYA: Being forced to stay indoors is no excuse to let up on daily exercises. This is the advice from health instructor Jay Sharma, who is encouraging people to stay in shape for the duration of the movement control order (MCO).

He is urging Malaysians to continue with their daily workout to stay healthy, and has recommended several routines that are not time consuming, yet effective.

“Try body weight squats, which can be done with your hands either extended forward or crossed at the chest,” he told theSun yesterday.

“Do this at least 45 times, with breaks after every 15 squats. That will be three sets altogether,” he said.

Another is push-up.

“Do 10 push-ups, take a break and then go for another 10. Do at least three sets of 10 push-ups each.”

The final routine is the jumping squat, which is the most challenging.

“Try three sets of 10 to 12 times per set but pace yourself. Just do what you can,” he added.

Sharma said each person will likely burn up 300 to 400 calories with each session of these exercises. Those wanting to burn more calories should try these routines several times a day.