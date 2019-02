KOTA BARU: The Works Ministry described as “extraordinary” the 92% work progress in the construction of the Kota Baru Court Complex, which is ahead by 46%.

Works Minister Baru Bian said that the developer, Cakna Enterprise Sdn Bhd, had shown a good example by giving full cooperation to the ministry in getting the RM97 million project ready much earlier than scheduled.

He said work on the project commenced on June 2, 2016 and it was scheduled for completion only on April 1, 2020.

“Work on the project is ahead by 46 months and when I asked the developer what the secret was, he said it was focus on work and extending it cooperation to all quarters and ministries,“ he told reporters after visiting the site of the court complex at Bandar Baharu Tunjung here today.

The new court complex will have three high courts, five sessions courts and five magistrates’ courts.

The existing court complex is in Kota Baru town, where there are two high court rooms, three sessions court rooms and three magistrates’ court room.

Baru said the new court complex was built to create a more conducive work environment, thus enabling the staff to provide better and more efficient service.

It would also help to increase their productivity, like shortening the period of disposing cases, like nine months for civil cases, and 12 months for criminal cases, he added.

Besides visiting the site of the court complex, Baru and his entourage, who are currently on a working tour of the East zone called the East Zone FTRoadPedia, also visited the flyover in Wakaf Baru and the highway project that stretches from from Kota Baru to Kuala Krai. — Bernama