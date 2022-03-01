Work to repair burst pipe in Taman Seri Andalas, Klang completed

KUALA LUMPUR: The water supply which was disrupted following a burst pipe in Jalan Seruling 59, Taman Seri Andalas, Klang is now being restored after the repair works were completed at 2 am today.

Air Selangor Corporate Communication chief Elina Baseri said the water supply to the 11 affected areas was expected to return to normal at 4 pm depending on the location and the distance of the consumers’ premises.

“Air Selangor advises consumers who have received water supply to let water from the tap flow until it is clear before daily use.

“Air Selangor also hopes that consumers who have received the water supply use water prudently to ensure that the water supply recovery process in the affected areas runs smoothly as scheduled,” she said in a statement.

Elina said alternative assistance through water tankers will be mobilised to the affected areas, with priority given to critical premises during the unscheduled water supply disruption. — Bernama