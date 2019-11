SHAH ALAM: Work to replace aging pipes stretching for 438km in Selangor that are prone to bursting or leaking is expected to be fully completed by the middle of next year.

State Infrastructure and Public Amenities, Agriculture Modernisation and Agro-Industry Committee chairman Izham Hashim said this is because the pipeline replacement work requires careful supervision, especially involving pipes more than 30 years old.

“The pipe replacement started in 2016 and so far pipes measuring 365.16km have been changed while work on the remaining 72.84km is in progress.

“The total allocation for the pipe replacement programme from 2016 to 2019 is RM526 million,” he said when replying to a question from Datuk Mohd Shamsudin Lias (BN-Sungai Burong) at the Selangor Legislative Assembly sitting, here today.

Prior to this, Air Selangor Sdn Bhd, in a statement, said the 438km-long pipes in the state would be replaced to reduce incidence of water supply disruption.

The asbestos cement pipes, which are easily eroded when used for a long time, would be replaced with robust and new generation pipes such as soft steel (MS), unplasticised polyvinyl chloride (uPVC), high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and ductile iron (DI) pipes.

The sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama