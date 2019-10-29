‘Work together to attract tourists to Penang’

BUTTERWORTH: The Penang government has urged stake holders to band together to reclaim the state’s place as a leading tourist destination.

“If everyone plays their part, nothing can stop the state from getting to where it wants to be,” state tourism committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said on Saturday.

Penang is banking on the “Visit Malaysia Year 2020” national campaign and its own “Experience Penang 2020 campaign” to improve tourist numbers and revenue.

Industry insiders said hotel room occupancies have dropped, largely due to competition from home sharing businesses.

Penang was the first to develop a beachfront tourism belt in Batu Ferringhi, but tourists have flocked to Langkawi, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak in recent years.

The emphasis is now on heritage sites but the momentum has stalled due to the high costs of preserving old facades and heritage buildings.

The state is also suffering from increased congestion at its key tourism convergence sites in George Town, Batu Ferringhi and Air Itam.

Yeoh said that the travel trade community must work together and leverage on emerging technologies.

He conveyed this message to hoteliers attending the biennial Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) Penang chapter dinner at the Light Hotel in Seberang Jaya.

He asked attendees to tap into social media platforms and get onto the digitisation bandwagon which is transforming the travel industry.

Penang MAH chapter chairman Khoo Boo Lim urged the authorities to curb illegal budget hotels and regulate the home sharing concept.

“Hotel operators pay for a series of permits to function, as well as taxes to the government, whereas its closest competitors pay zilch.

“It is unfair.”

He also pointed out the safety and security aspects of offering hospitality services, which has been ignored by home sharing businesses.

The MAH chapter later paid tribute to Datuk Danny Law Heng Kiang, former state executive councilor who oversaw tourism over the last decade.