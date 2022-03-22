Work with NGO to create safety culture, govt urged

PETALING JAYA: Government and non-governmental organisations (NGO) must join hands to create a safety culture for Malaysians, said Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He said the current and previous governments had overlooked this matter.

“Safety culture has not been given its rightful place to create awareness among the people. The high number of road and water accidents involving Malaysians are worrying.

“There are so many accidents that happen. Almost everyday there are road accidents. Of this, almost 60% involve motorcyclists. There are 600-700 cases of drowning each year, too, and this is something we seriously need to look into.”

Lee said workplace accidents involving manufacturing industries and construction sites as well as fires in residential areas are also issues of concern.

“This matter has been raised by many people, including ministers and NGO, but there has been no follow-up to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to build a safety culture,” Lee told theSun.

He cited the example of an earthquake in Indonesia, the tremors of which were felt in parts of Malaysia, causing people to panic.

“They did not know what to do. And the same goes with the recent landslide that occurred in Ampang. The Japanese, for instance, know what to do when natural disasters occur because of the awareness of appropriate steps to be taken.”

Lee said the problem with authorities is that when an accident happens, they will investigate the cause but do not share the findings or provide recommendations. “Instead, they will wait for another one to happen and this vicious cycle goes on.

“We have had so many landslides in the past. By now, the authorities should have monitored risk-prone slopes and determined earth movements to prevent major landslides from occurring and harming the public.

“We never seem to learn from past incidents, and because of this, similar accidents and disasters continue to happen. I am very disappointed as an advocate of safety and health.”

Lee said many accidents can be avoided in the future if the authorities join forces with relevant NGO to create a safety culture in the country.

“As long as we don’t have a safety culture, accidents will continue to happen and lives will continue to be lost.”

He said the government, NGO, agencies, and the authorities must make safety a priority by educating and training people on how to cope with accidents, disasters and emergencies.