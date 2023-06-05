Worker dies after getting caught in fibre-pulling machine

SHAH ALAM: A worker was killed after he was caught in a fibre-pulling machine at a factory in Jalan Kemuning here, today.

The Bangladeshi national identified as Md Suruj Ali, 21, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations command centre chief Zulfikar Jaffar in a statement said 10 firemen from the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the factory following a distress call at 7.06am.

“The victim got stuck in the machine while working and the fire department took 10 minutes to remove him,” he said adding the victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action. - Bernama