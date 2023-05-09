Worker trapped in rockfall at quarry

IPOH: A worker has been trapped in a rockfall that occurred today at a limestone quarry in Keramat Pulai, Simpang Pulai, here, according to the police.

Ipoh Police Chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said a search-and-rescue operation was launched soon after the police were notified at 10.50 am.

Relevant agencies including the Fire & Rescue Department were working together in the operation, he said in a statement.

Perak Fire & Rescue Department Operations Division Assistant Director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said efforts were made to remove the trapped worker but one of his hands was caught in a machine.

He also said that the operation was hampered by falling rocks.

Yahaya said experts from the Department of Mineral and Geoscience were monitoring the movement of rocks. -Bernama