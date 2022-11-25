Workers can take replacement for public holiday on Monday

PUTRAJAYA: Private sector employers are required to discuss with their workers whether they wish to take the public holiday on Monday (Nov 28) or replace it with another day, said the Human Resources Ministry.

In a statement today, the ministry said those required to work on Monday without a replacement rest day should be paid wages based on the rate for a public holiday.

“The ministry urges employers to fulfil the award of the additional public holiday for workers,” it said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim declared Nov 28 as a public holiday in conjunction with the formation of the new Unity Government and his appointment as the 10th Prime Minister.

Anwar said he had originally proposed to declare today a public holiday but changed it to Monday to give space for the ringgit and Bursa Malaysia to continue their rallies.

The holiday was declared under Section 8 of the Holidays Act 1951 (Act 369), which is also a public holiday allocated for private sector workers under Section 60D (1)(b) of the Employment Act 1955. - Bernama