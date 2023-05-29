Workers’ dormitory destroyed by fire leaving 100 foreign workers homeless

MALACCA: An eight-door workers’ dormitory measuring 3,962m was destroyed in a fire at a construction site, here today.

Tangga Batu Fire and Rescue station operations commander Mohamed Azuani Mat Yusuf said the station received a distress call at 6.14pm and a team of firefighters arrived at the scene within 10 minutes.

“Fire gutted the eight-door workers’ dormitory and a few compartments where cables and petrol was stored. We managed to control the fire by 7.31pm.

“About 100 construction workers, mainly foreign workers who lived in the quarters were left homeless but nobody was injured in the incident,” he told reporters here tonight.

He added that three fire engines and 14 firefighters from Tangga Batu, Cheng and Ayer Keroh were involved in the operation.

Mohamed Azuani said the firefighters had difficulty finding hydrants in the area because it was a new construction site and thus had to depend on water stored in the fire engines. - Bernama