Workers’ quarters, canteen destroyed in fire

GUA MUSANG: Two foreign worker housing units and a canteen were destroyed when fire broke out at a wood factory situated in the Gua Musang industrial area here last night.

Gua Musang Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Arifuddin Akif Mohd Noor said the station was alerted of the incident at about 11pm and 13 firefighters along with three engines were rushed to the scene some 10 kilometres away.

“Apart from the two workers’ quarters and canteen which were 90 per cent destroyed, two motorcycles were also razed.

“No one was injured and no casualty was reported. The fire was brought under control by about 1am and the cause and estimated losses are being investigated,“ he said.

Meanwhile, canteen operator Rosuhaizi Zakaria, 51, said he heard the sounds of fire sparkling while he was half asleep and quickly woke up his family members.

The fire, believed to have started from the workers’ quarters, spread rapidly due to the wooden structures, he added. - Bernama