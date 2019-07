PETALING JAYA: A coalition of workers’ rights and civil society organisations have come together to demand a quick fix for the abuses faced by domestic workers.

The coalition, known as Ke Arah 189, wants the government to introduce legislation that can be enforced immediately to protect domestic workers.

“This will be a temporary measure while we wait for the Domestic Workers Act which is said to be in the works now,” said Irene Xavier, the advisor to Ke Arah 189.

She said a standalone act to protect domestic workers is necessary because the isolated nature of their work raises the risk of abuse.

“We also want to emphasise the need for strong political will to ensure all labour laws and regulations are strictly enforced without fear or favour,” she added.

Irene pointed out that many clauses in the Employment Act do not cover domestic workers, making them vulnerable to “gross violations and abuses” of their rights.

She also pointed out that foreign as well as local domestic workers find working conditions in Malaysia “very harsh”.

“The exclusion of domestic workers from the Employment Act makes them seem like modern day slaves and that should be rectified immediately,” she added.

She claimed that the many cases of domestic workers absconding could be attributed to the abuse they receive at their workplace.

Irene also urged the government to ratify the International Labour Organisation convention on domestic workers. The convention sets minimum labour standards for domestic workers.

Under the convention, a domestic worker is entitled to a weekly rest of at least 24 hours, minimum wages and the right to decide where they live and spend their days off.

A total of 21 countries, including the Philippines, have ratified the convention. Another 20 countries, including Singapore, have adopted laws or policies on domestic workers.

Records show that there are about 250,000 domestic workers in Malaysia, most of whom come from the Philippines and Indonesia.