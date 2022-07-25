Workers who renovated Zalina Azman’s house can’t be located: Cops

SHAH ALAM: Police are having difficulty locating the workers who carried out renovations on former TV personality Zalina Shaharah Azman’s house here as the work was completed a long time ago.

Selangor deputy police chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi said the workers’ nationalities could not also be ascertained unless they come forward voluntarily to help in the investigations over the disappearance of Zalina Shaharah, better known as Zalina Azman.

“However, investigations will continue should there be new leads. For now, it is status quo, we have no new leads... the police inquiry paper will continue,” she told a media conference at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Police, prior to this, said that Zalina Shaharah, 58 who has been missing since November last year, was still in the country.

The police received a missing person report from her son Mikhael Norman, 33, on Nov 29 last year, who had tried to contact her since Nov 24 to inform that his grandfather had been admitted to hospital. — Bernama