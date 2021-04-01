Working committees under MA63 special council to present reports next week — Muhyiddin

KUCHING: Three working committees under the Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) will present reports and recommendations on matters discussed at the committee level next week, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

He said the reports will be presented by the Partners Working Committee, Sabah and Sarawak Security Working Committee and the Socio-Economic Working Committee.

“The establishment of these three working committees aims to recommend to the MA63 Special Council on proposed solutions to specific issues related to legislation for partners, state security and socio-economic matters in line with the rights of Sabah and Sarawak in the national legal framework,” he said.

Speaking at the State Banquet at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly new building here tonight, he said there were several proposals involving amendments to the Federal Constitution on the rights of Sabah and Sarawak which had been scrutinised by the Partners Working Committee.

“Matters related to immigration matters, national registration, border control, illegal immigrants and the encroachment of foreign fishermen in the Exclusive Economic Zone, have been discussed by the Sabah and Sarawak Security Working Committee,“ he said. — Bernama

