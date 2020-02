SUBANG JAYA: With 75,000 voters and a quarter million residents, Subang Jaya is the most densely populated and biggest state constituency in Selangor.

Stretching from SS12 to SS19, PJS 7, 9, 11 Bandar Sunway, and USJ1 to 22, it is also known as a stopover town where highways crisscross with major roads, as many motorists go through Subang Jaya to avoid using tolled roads, resulting in major traffic woes.

But the town is gradually going through changes from a densely traffic-populated area to accommodating more public transport with the construction of infrastructures to ease congestion for the benefit of residents.

Helming the constituency is Subang Jaya rep Michelle Ng (pix), who took over as state assemblyman in 2018, after the constituency enjoyed 10 years under the care of Subang Jaya-born Hannah Yeoh, who later became Segambut MP and Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister.

Ng is using the tiered approach in managing Subang Jaya, so when issues reach her, it is for a good reason.

“Generally, the community leaders in Subang Jaya are active, and they are committed to resolving issues that happen on the ground. I introduce them to the local councillors of their zones to handle the issues. If they cannot be resolved in time, or if it requires my attention, I will resolve the matter,” she told theSun.

This, she said, helps her narrow down issues and come up with programmes that can benefit the community as a whole.

One such programme Ng is promoting is the suicide awareness programme, which trains volunteers and community leaders on suicide prevention methods, and also teaches and trains youth in mental health resilience, due to the high number of suicide cases in Subang Jaya.

“Mental health is a big issue here because we have a lot of universities. Young people face a lot of pressure, and a number of them come from all over the country. Subang Jaya has one of the highest suicide rates, averaging about one a month.

“As a representative, I have to do something, even though it is not an easy topic to dive into. We have to speak to the community leaders and residents on the best approach, speak to doctors and the Health Ministry, and combine resources on how to overcome this,” she said.

Ng acknowledged that the daily traffic going in and out of Subang Jaya still poses a problem for many.

“We have identified the SS15 roundabout, Taipan and the road near USJ8 police station as problematic areas during peak times. This is because it is a stopover town where people can go to Kuala Lumpur and Shah Alam without paying toll.

“To resolve the issue, we need to take the highway traffic out of local roads, and reserve these roads only for local use. Local roads cannot sustain highway traffic,” she said.

Ng has proposed changes to certain roads leading to highways, and have held discussions with the stakeholders such as the Malaysian Highway Authority and Kesas.

She said construction will begin soon to ease traffic flow.

Ng said the community here is active in ensuring their feedback is heard.

“Last year, I attended 400 events organised by the community. It shows that Subang Jaya has a dynamic and active community, and they want to make sure their area is developed so all can enjoy a good quality of life,” she said.