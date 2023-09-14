Working in Technology has lost its appeal to Gen Xers

THOSE from Generation X no longer seem to be interested in employment in the business, according to a survey done among 1,000 IT workers in the United States.

In actuality, only 37 per cent of them stated their want to work for a major tech business, compared to 60 per cent for millennials and Gen Zers, who are twice as likely to be interested in a job in technology.

As reported by FMT, only 19 per cent of Gen Zers, who are true “slashers,“ believe they would only search for employment in the computer industry.

These findings demonstrate the degree to which employees are becoming more selective about the businesses they work for and, more broadly, the industries in which they operate.

They consciously select the industry they wish to work in, considering their qualifications and career goals.

The younger generation were known to be especially driven to striking a balance between their personal and work life, but their tech-savvy seniors appear to be even more so.

For instance, 68 per cent of Gen Xers, compared to 51 per cent of millennials and 58 per cent of Gen Zers, claimed their jobs are no longer as vital to them in accomplishing their life objectives as they were before the epidemic.

This shift in perception of the technology industry is being influenced by a number of variables, the first of which is the significant wave of job layoffs that has swept the sector since the beginning of this year.

Cited by the Layoffs.fyi website, which gathers layoff announcements in the IT industry, reports that over 986 US companies have laid off 233,442 employees in the past nine months.

Along with this, the epidemic and associated lockdowns brought about a determination to safeguard mental health.

As a result, the tech sector is subsequently no longer as enticing to Gen X as it once was, despite the lavish compensation packages it offers to employees whose skills are in high demand on the job market.

In fact, Gen X employees in the sector are the most disillusioned with the field that once inspired their ambitions; only 38 per cent of them thought their company’s goal and values are more inspirational today than they were before the epidemic, compared to 56 per cent of millennials and 47 per cent of Gen Z respondents.