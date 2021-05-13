Working on Aidilfitri not a burden for frontliners

KANGAR: While people are celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri with their families, frontliners continue to work tirelessly to battle against Covid-19 following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) nationwide.

They are the unsung heroes who are putting their lives on the line without proper rest and suffering from fatigue, after the pandemic hit early last year.

According to Constable Ahmad Kamil Mohamad, 26, from Kangar police station, this Aidilfitri was the third year he could not celebrate with his wife and children in his kampung.

“For me, this is not a burden but a responsibility of a policeman. Every time I am on duty during the festive season, my wife will cook and pack ketupat (glutinous rice) and beef rendang for me.

“Although I could not celebrate with my family, at least eating Raya dishes packed by my wife gives me happiness,” he told Bernama here today.

Sharing a similar sentiment, 30-year-old government nurse Nur Zairah Mat Lazim said this is the second year she is working on Raya.

“ At first, I felt awkward, but now I am not sad anymore because I am being entertained by my friends,” said the mother of one.

For People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) member Sani Abu Bakar, 43, this was his first experience of not being able to celebrate Aidilfitri with his family because he was deployed at the Sanglang Road roadblock.- Bernama