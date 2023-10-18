Works Ministry agencies, local authorities should act immediately on damaged road complaints: Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: All agencies under the Works Ministry and local authorities must always be proactive in taking action on complaints of road damage, says Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix).

Nanta said the Federal Government had set up a special channel for road user complaints through the ‘MyJalan’ application, therefore immediate action must be taken to resolve such issues.

“Since the application was launched last August, we saw the initial stage of the initiative to be effective in dealing with road damage.

“We have seen that so far, the performance of the MyJalan initiative is quite high, because we take action as soon as the complaints are received.

“We have adopted the ‘no wrong door’ policy, so complaints about damaged roads that are not under the purview of JKR (Public Works Department), such as state roads, are also channelled to the relevant agencies, therefore, all these parties also need to act immediately,“ he said.

He said this at a press conference after officiating the pre-launch ceremony of the National Technical Profession Day (HPTN) 2023 at the Tan Sri Mahfoz Khalid Hall at the Public Works Complex here, today.

Asked about the proposal to review the starting salary for civil engineers, Nanta said the relevant parties were still fine-tuning the proposal that had been submitted since December last year.

Commenting on HPTN 2023, Nanta said the event was a platform for carrying out the services of high-performance, innovative, expert technical professions and responding to challenges in modern times with rapidly developing technologies.

“This programme is expected to further strengthen the network of cooperation between agencies, knowledge sharing and experience, voicing out views and giving ideas related to this profession.

“I am sure that HPTN is the best and most appropriate platform to disseminate information while fostering the interest of young people to enter the technical field,“ he said.

He said HPTN 2023 would involve the participation of 44 representatives of various agencies, academic institutions and industry players.

According to Nanta, the event to be held on Dec 4 and 5 in Putrajaya is expected to be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Various activities will be organised throughout HPTN 2023 including webinars, CSR programmes, BIM day, Car Free Day, exhibition booths, technical figure awards, career exhibitions and many more,“ he said. - Bernama