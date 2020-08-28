Works Ministry reveals four PH direct-nego projects

KUALA LUMPUR: Senior Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix) today clarified his statement on projects under the ministry which have been given the approval for direct negotiation during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

In a statement, he said some of the projects have yet to be issued with offer letters while some were still in the process of negotiation.

Among the projects concern are the Sarawak–Sabah Link Road (SSLR) Phase 1 worth RM1.2 billion; Central Spine Road (CSR) Package (packages 4A and 4B) worth RM808.8 million; two dilapidated school projects in Sarawak worth RM27.1 million; and two bridges (Baram and Lubok Antu) in Sarawak worth RM9 million.

“The Letter of Intent has been issued to two projects and we have referred back to the Finance Ministry for cancellation, and a re-evaluation has to be carried out so that the projects could be done through open tender. These involve the bridge projects in Baram and Lubok Antu.

“The Works Ministry under the current government is also consistent in respecting the decision made by the PH government such as the termination of the Project Delivery Partner contract for the Pan Borneo highway,” he said.

Fadillah added that the ministry also decided that any previous decision on direct negotiation projects would be referred back to the Finance Ministry for consideration.

On Wednesday (Aug 26), Fadillah said that some Works Ministry projects were among the 101 projects worth RM6.61 billion reportedly awarded through direct negotiations by the previous government.

However, today he explained that the list issued by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz was referring to projects that have been finalised and issued with offer letters. — Bernama