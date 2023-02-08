Works Ministry: RM73.4m spent on pothole repair, street furniture maintenance

PUTRAJAYA: The Works Ministry has spent a total of RM73.45 million to repair potholes and maintain street furniture on all federal roads nationwide in the first six months of this year, its minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix) said.

He said it was part of the government’s allocation for the ‘My Jalan’ campaign amounting to RM217.80 million, aimed at upgrading road safety infrastructure.

Nanta said as of June 30, a total of 2,950 roads with potholes have been maintained, in addition to street furniture repair work, including guardrails, signages, faded road markings, drains, lamp posts and road dividers, among others.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting test works on the open toll payment system at the Putrajaya Toll Plaza here today, he said the ministry was planning a campaign to overcome main issues involving the maintenance of road and street furniture maintenance.

Nanta said the campaign will involve various parties, especially industry players, government and private agencies to ensure that the infrastructure is in good condition for the safety and comfort of users.

Separately, he said the ministry will provide a One Stop Centre complaint channel in the form of an app to facilitate public complaints and speed up the processing of complaints received.

“The app can give us the exact location of a damaged road when there is a complaint so that action can be taken,“ he said. -Bernama