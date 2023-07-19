Works Ministry to carry out RM200m flood mitigation works on LPT1

KUALA LUMPUR: Works Ministry will carry out immediate flood mitigation works in 14 locations along the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1) with an allocation of RM200 million to prevent floods from recurring.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix) said four incidents of flooding have occurred along LPT1 since it first opened in 2004.

“Floodings occurred in 2007, 2014 and twice in 2021, namely in January and December which caused the expressway to be closed to all types of vehicles for several days.

“Ten flood-prone locations have been identified, namely at Kilometre (KM) 84.7, KM112, KM113, KM114, KM115, KM116, KM117, KM124, KM126 and KM198. Four more locations at risk of flooding have also been identified, namely at KM156, KM178, KM242 and at Ramp A, Jabor Junction,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

He visited LPT1 in Temerloh, Pahang today, accompanied by Works Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam and Malaysian Highway Authority director-general Sazali Harun.

“I have been briefed and seen the progress of this project. Currently, earthworks at KM117 and KM124 are being carried out and expected to be completed in October 2024,“ he added. -Bernama