KUCHING: The Works Ministry will conduct a thorough investigation into the collapse of a bridge being built across the Pujut section of the Pan Borneo Highway in Miri yesterday.

This was to ensure such incidents do not recur, the ministry said in a statement here today.

The ministry has also received a report that two workers were injured in the incident at 2.40pm and are receiving treatment in a hospital.

“The works at the crash site have been stopped immediately to ensure the safety of other workers and members of the public,” it said.

It was understood that the incident was caused when part of the structure of the bridge beams suddenly collapsed. - Bernama