Works Ministry to continue road infrastructure upgrade nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry (KKR) will continue to implement road safety infrastructure upgrades nationwide with an allocation ceiling of RM241.5 million.

It said the main responsibility of the ministry is to ensure road infrastructure is in good condition and priority is given to road safety issues, especially on federal roads nationwide.

“It (upgrade) was approved in the Second Rolling Plan of the 11th Malaysia Plan (MP11) and will continue to be implemented in MP12 with four main scopes namely, repair work at accident-prone locations (black spots) which has been implemented at 264 locations with an allocation of RM76.3 million; the construction of 18 pedestrian overpasses involving an allocation of RM56.6 million and six more are under construction.

“Apart from that, the construction of pedestrian crossings with traffic lights which has been implemented at 114 locations with an allocation of RM27.4 million, and the installation of street lights in areas of accidents or at risk of accidents which has been implemented at 148 locations thus far with an allocation of RM15 million,” it said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the ministry, through the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), provides skills training opportunities at the Malaysian Construction Academy to local construction employees and youths in the field of high-impact skills, in addition to providing training in Building Information Modeling (BIM), in line with digitalisation efforts of the construction industry.

The ministry has also increased various initiatives to balance growth with fiscal consolidation which have a direct impact on the people, construction industry players and the development of the construction sector itself in achieving the aspirations and success of the MADANI Economy.

It will also continue to implement the Nation Construction Policy 2030 and the Highway Network Development Plan 2030 (HNDP 2030) to stimulate the economy and improve the well-being of the people.

In the meantime, the ministry also aims to issue 270 letters of acceptance (SST) by the end of this year to boost the construction sector and its 196 subsectors.

“Among the strategies which have been implemented is to speed up the issuance of SST to selected companies in the government’s procurement process.

“Through the SST issuance, it can indirectly help, from an economic point of view of contractors from various classes including small contractors G1 to G4,” read the statement.

It said the development projects implemented are in line with the government’s main mission and objective of promoting balance between regions and a balanced economy between urban and rural areas.-Bernama