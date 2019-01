TAPAH: The Works Ministry will receive an additional allocation of RM90 million from the Finance Ministry for slope maintenance works to be carried out along the federal roads throughout the country.

Works Minister Baru Bian said with the additional allocation it would bring the amount to RM110 million for the purpose, as the initial allocation received was only at RM20 million, as announced in the 2019 Budget.

He said the ministry would allocate about 10 to 15% of the total amount for maintenance and repair works to be carried out along the federal road FT059 (Jalan Tapah-Cameron Highlands).

“The Finance Ministry has given assurance to provide additional allocation for slope maintenance works on federal roads throughout Malaysia,” he told a news conference after visiting several sites where slope maintenance works were being carried out along Jalan Tapah-Cameron Highlands, here today.

He said for this year the ministry had identified a total of 10 sites for corrective works while other 59 locations for preventive works along Jalan Tapah-Cameron Highlands stretch, costing RM19.4 million.

“The ministry will continue to pay attention to Jalan Tapah-Cameron Highlands being the main road here, as well as other alternative roads in the area, namely, FT185 (Jalan Simpang Pulai-Blue Valley-Lojing-Gua Musang) and FT102 (Jalan Pos Betau, Lembah Bertam to Cameron Highlands),” he said.

He said last year the ministry had completed the corrective works of a collapsed slope and preventive works at 30 sites costing RM9.3 million along Jalan Tapah-Cameron Highlands.

In the meantime, he said, to reduce the risk of landslides or slope movements, the ministry had also implemented the hazard and risk assessment mapping using the latest technologies such as Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) system and the real-time early warning system (EWS).

“These systems are able to detect the early signs of slope at risk and rapid mass movements and the information can be disseminated for the safety of road users in the area. Apart from Jalan Tapah-Cameron Highlands, the similar systems are also being used in Sabah,” he added. — Bernama