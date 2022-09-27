Works on LPT1 flood mitigation project to begin Oct 1

KUANTAN: ANIH Berhad, the concessionaire for the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1) will start the first phase of the flood mitigation project on the highway on Oct 1, said its senior general manager Radzimah Mohd Radzi.

She said the company had taken several important steps to ensure the smooth running of the project, including carrying out a detailed and comprehensive research to identify the flood mitigation components that would be implemented to reduce the risk of recurrent floods.

The research, carried out in collaboration of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, involves the review and evaluation of past study data related to flood issues including analysis and evaluation of hydrology, hydraulics and soil investigations.

“This entire flood mitigation project is expected to take two years and will involve 11 critical areas along LPT1. This is part of the ongoing commitment of the company and the government to improve the safety and comfort of users, especially during the monsoon season,“ she said in a statement here today.

The first phase of the project involves Km124 and is expected to take 12 months, during which ANIH Berhad will close the Kuala Lumpur-bound emergency lane for six months starting October.

Radzimah said the emergency lane at Km124 heading towards Kuantan would be closed from May to Nov 2023, while the alternative route in the area involved will be activated to ensure a minimum traffic impact.

She advised road users to abide by the road signs and instructions.

ANIH Berhad also activates its YouTube channel, ANIH TV to enable users to get accurate and up-to-date information about the project, she added. - Bernama