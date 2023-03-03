Workshop offers to repair cars affected by flood for free

KLUANG: DRS Auto workshop here is offering to repair cars damaged by floods for free to assist victims affected by the disaster.

Its owner Mohammad Naim Yacob, 38, said he took the initiative because he understood the burden of the victims who had to bear losses due to the destruction of property and so on due to floods.

Besides, he wanted to lend a helping hand when he saw that this flood was considered one of the worst that had ever happened.

“I want to help any car affected by the flood, I will help for free and as much as I can, the important thing is that the car can start and the owner can use it.

“If a car has been submerged by flood water, I hope you don’t start it first, call me and I will come to the victim’s place and fix it until the engine is able to start again,“ he said when met at his workshop, here, today.

The father of three children, has now received as many as three cars which were damaged by flood water.

“I estimate that I can repair approximately 10 cars a day depending on the time and type of damage.

“For cars that have been flooded, we wash and change the engine oil, clean the compartment, and change the water filter,“ he said, the actual cost of which is about RM200.

Naim who has been operating a car workshop for 15 years also plans to invite some other friends who have workshops or repair skills to help out at Chaah, Segamat, since the area is badly affected.

“In terms of transportation, we will not charge anything. Sincerely and for free,“ he said.

Flood victims in Kluang, can contact him at 01110109532 or Facebook under the name Kentang Ozaki or DRS Auto workshop.

Earlier, a WhatsApp message by Mohammad Naim offering free service to the people of Kluang who were affected by the flood went viral. - Bernama