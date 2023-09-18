Workshop owner shot dead in Machang

MACHANG: The owner of a car workshop was found shot dead in a four-wheel drive vehicle in Kampung Hutan Kuin here yesterday.

The victim’s uncle, Zuki Ibrahim, 38, said he found out about the incident from the victim’s wife at about 6pm.

“When I got the call, I was on my way back from Kuala Lumpur.

“I went straight to Machang Hospital but later told that the body of my 37-year-old nephew was still at the scene,“ he told reporters when met at the scene of the incident.

Zuki said the last time he saw his nephew was about a month ago.

“I was told that my nephew who lived in Pasir Puteh came to Machang to buy spare parts for his workshop,“ he added.

A check by Bernama found that the police are still conducting investigations at the scene of the incident. - Bernama