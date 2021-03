PETALING JAYA: Corporate leadership and alignment of policies are key to addressing global climate issues.

Corporations must be more sensitive to the risk of climate change vis-a-vis its impact on investment opportunities. At the same time, government policies have to strike a balance among economic, climate and energy priorities.

Only when these challenges are met can the promises of the 2016 Paris Agreement on addressing climate change be achieved, said Datin Seri Sunita Rajakumar, who founded Climate Governance Malaysia (CGM) in May 2019.

Malaysia is the first and only country in Asia and second in the world to join the Climate Governance Initiative (CGI). National associations like CGM, known as “chapters”, work together to promote the adoption of the World Economic Forum Principles for Effective Climate Governance.

Sunita, who will represent Malaysia at the CGI Global Summit 2021 on March 23, told theSun that it has become more important now for businesses to demonstrate an integrated and strategic approach towards addressing climate change.

“To achieve this, the leadership in corporations, specifically the board of directors, must be equipped with the right tools to make the best possible decision for the long-term resilience of their organisations.”

Sunita said the factor that will determine whether humanity will succeed in delivering the promises of the Paris Agreement is no longer just about de-carbonising the world’s energy systems.

“We are now facing a triple crisis – climate, biodiversity and pollution. It is important that we are able to preserve biodiversity to maintain the carbon sinks in the natural ecosystem,” she said, adding that it would entail transforming the world’s food production systems.

“Apart from a high degree of buy-in for stated national ambitions (on addressing climate issues) and the involvement of the private sector or industries, there must be sound understanding of public sentiment for climate problems to be solved.”

She said policies on economic development, energy generation and climate change must complement one another to preserve the socio-economic well-being of the people.

The urgent need for action to be taken immediately to implement climate governance to enhance resilience will be the key message and recommendation that CGM will present at the March 23 summit.

Sunita noted that while many other policies and regulations can help (in addressing climate change), “we are still a long way from where the carbon price needs to be” in order to get to zero carbon emission.

She said a number of companies have already committed to ensuring zero-carbon emission from their operations, the generation of the power they use and in the global supply chain.

Carbon in the atmosphere creates a greenhouse effect, thereby raising temperatures. An increase in the global temperature above 2°C would have a catastrophic impact.

“Therefore, this transformation (in the effort to reduce carbon emissions) must be the most significant in economic history. Two degrees is the limit.

“If any investor continues to demand higher returns at the expense of climate stability, we will have a problem,” she said.

“Any activity that puts resilience at risk is not in anyone’s interest.”

The March 23 global summit, to be convened online, will bring together business leaders, regulators, experts, the academia and corporate governance experts to discuss and take steps towards reducing the risk of a climate emergency.