World Pastry Cup 2019 champions: PM congratulates M’sian pastry chefs

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today congratulated the team of Malaysian pastry chefs who have been crowned champions of the World Pastry Cup 2019 or Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie in Lyon, France.

“Congratulations #TeamMalaysia. Malaysians are proud with this achievement. Malaysia Boleh!,” Dr Mahathir replied to the Sunway University Twitter post on the achievement, today.

The Malaysian team comprised the Head Chef of School of Hospitality, Sunway University, Patrick Siau and teammates Tan Wei Loon, Otto Tay and Loi Ming Ai.

Malaysia defeated 20 other teams including from Japan and Italy in the finals of the competition on Jan 28.

Local media reported, the teams were tasked with producing three chocolate desserts with Valrhona grands crus, three frozen fruit desserts from the Ravifruit range, 15 identical desserts on plate, and artistic creations made of sugar, chocolate and sculpted hydric ice.

The World Pastry Cup is an international event held biennially in Lyon, France.

It is held to recognise the best young pastry talents from around the world, with a selection process involving more than 50 national rounds and four continental selection events in Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America. — Bernama