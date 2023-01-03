World Saree Day Malaysia aims to introduce saree culture, raise awareness of Down Syndrome

KUALA LUMPUR: The World Saree Day Malaysia fashion show to be held on March 19 aims to introduce the uniqueness and culture of saree wearing in the country while raising awareness about Down Syndrome.

Organising chairperson Bkay Nair said the programme, which will showcase over 60 sarees of various materials, textiles and draping, is also aimed at raising additional funds for career training and learning expenses for people with Down Syndrome.

“This event is a combination of charity, education, culture and fashion which, it is hoped, will provide an opportunity for the community to show their ability and potential, in addition to providing exposure to the society about the tradition and culture of India’s traditional clothing, namely saree,” she told a media conference today.

The event will be held at Dewan Tun Abdul Razak, Bank Rakyat Twin Towers from 2.30 pm and it will also feature cultural performances by the National Department for Culture and Arts.

BKay said the event, which will also highlight ‘kanchipuram’ and ‘banarasi’ sarees, which are among the most expensive Indian traditional garments, will also see the participation of 10 experienced Down Syndrome models.

She said the charity programme, jointly organised with the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Down Syndrome Association of Malaysia, also exposes the group to skills like baking.

“The funds generated will be used to help the association obtain additional equipment and for vocational training expenses to further educate those with Down Syndrome to become independent and successful entrepreneurs in the future,” she said. - Bernama