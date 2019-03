KANGAR: We often see firefighters using various equipment to extinguish fires but many are not aware that some of the firefighting equipment have been developed with their own creative efforts.

The fire beater to tackle grass fires for example, will eventually be damaged after frequent use and to replace this firefighting tool can be quite costly.

To solve this problem, a group of firefighters from the Kangar Fire and Rescue Station has taken the initiative to improvise the tool.

According to station chief Ashraf Effendi Abd Rahim his men had always been working on cutting costs and ways of fully utilising each and every equipment, including effective ways of recycling or reusing waste materials.

“They came up with the idea of replacing the damaged fire beaters with the use of leaked fire hoses,“ he told Bernama here today.

“The fire hoses which could no longer be repaired will be cut to the required length and stitched firmly to ensure their effectiveness and durability, he added.

He said the group has listed the tool as the station’s innovative product, adding that the hand made tool was just as effective as the original tool in smothering small fires.

Apart from the Kangar Fire and Rescue Station he said, Padang Besar, Arau and Kuala Perlis fire stations too have created their own specially designed fire beaters.

Meanwhile he said this year’s Fire and Rescue Department Creative and Innovative Group Convention would see encouraging response from Perlis firefighters in showcasing their creativity based on three categories namely hybrid, primer and innovation.

“Apart from providing the best service, firefighters have to do more with less which could impact the service that we provide,” he added. — Bernama