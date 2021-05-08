Worried over family’s safety, student remains in campus to celebrate Aidilfitri

MELAKA: Student Muhammad Ikmal Fariz Norazizan, of Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) has decided to remain in campus and not return to his hometown in Kulai, Johor, to celebrate Aidilfitri because of his love and concern for his family at home.

The 22-year-old Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering Technology student, said he worried about causing the spread of Covid-19 to his family members, especially his parents and grandmother, who are in their 50s to 70s, should he return home.

He said the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Kulai was also one of the reasons.

“My parents supported my decision. Furthermore, there’s nothing much I can do at home during the MCO compared to staying in the college.

“There are a lot of assignments to be completed, and many of my friends also decided to remain in campus to celebrate Aidilfitri,” he told reporters when met at the UTeM Op Pulang Hari Raya here, last night.

Muhammad Ikmal Fariz, who is the eldest of three siblings, said this coming Aidilfitri would be his first Raya celebration away from his family.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Saufi Firdaus Daus, a 21-year-old Mechanical Engineering student, said he was excited to go home to celebrate Hari Raya with his family in Pasir Mas, Kelantan, having not met them for some time.

“I miss my mother’s cooking, especially tom yam (hot and sour soup) and I am eager to go home to be able to break my fast with my family,” said the eldest of three siblings.

Nurafiqah Mokhtar, 22, an Electronic and Electrical Engineering student regarded it as a blessing that she was able to return home to celebrate Aidilfitri with her siblings in Kuala Lipis, Pahang.

She said her father died 10 years ago, while her mother, about five years ago.

According to UTeM deputy vice-chancellor (Student Affairs), Associate Professor Dr Nurulfajar Abd Manap, a total of 652 students will return home in stages using UTem buses from May 7 to 10 in preparation for the Aidilfitri celebration. -Bernama