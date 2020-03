PETALING JAYA: Petaling Jaya member of parliament Maria Chin Abdullah (pix) has questioned whether Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan and Eddin Syazlee Shith would raise certain legal reforms to Parliament.

Takiyuddin and Eddin was recently appointed as Minister and Deputy Minister respectively to the Prime Minister’s department — in charge of Parliament and Legal Affairs.

Maria Chin pointed to a few legal reforms, namely:

>> Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission

>> Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012

>> Sedition Act

>> Sexual Harassment Act

Maria Chin tweeted, “Adakah @takiyuddin61 & @eddinsyazlee berani membawa #IPCMC dlm sidang Parlimen bulan Mei ini ... mansuhkan #SOSMA, #Akta #Hasutan, dan enact Akta #GangguanSeksual? Kemungkinan #Agenda #reformasi bukan prioriti mereka...hmmm”