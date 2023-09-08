WPFG 2023: Firefighters win 49 medals, exceed gold target

SEPANG: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) contingent won 49 medals in the 2023 World Police and Fire Games (WPFG 2023) which took place in Winnipeg, Canada from July 28 to Aug 6.

It includes 18 gold medals which exceeded the set target of 15 gold, 19 silver and 12 bronze medals contributed through badminton, golf and bowling events.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director-general Datuk Seri Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin said the success of the contingent was a matter of pride because it successfully surpassed the gold medal target and each athlete was driven by a high level of discipline and fighting spirit.

Speaking after welcoming the arrival of the JBPM contingent from Canada at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 here today, he said all medal winners will be given cash incentives as a reward.

“In addition to bringing athletes to WPFG 2023, we also brought a committee to evaluate new events where we have the potential to win medals but have not yet participated in. We have many ‘abam sado’ (musclemen) in the Fire Department, so maybe we can send potential athletes for the arm wrestling event (for the upcoming WPFG),” he said.

The biennial sports games was attended by nearly 8,500 firefighters and policemen from more than 50 countries who participated in various sports events including swimming, volleyball, bowling, badminton and bodybuilding.

At WPFG 2022, the JBPM contingent won a total of 37 medals (15 gold, 11 silver, 11 bronze) while at WPFG 2019, they won 12 medals, namely seven gold, two silver and three bronze medals.-Bernama