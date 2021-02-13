WRD 2021: Role of radio in disseminating messages for country’s development deserves recognition

KUALA LUMPUR: The contribution and role of radio in disseminating government messages and agenda towards the country’s development should always be recognised, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah. (pix)

He said in line with the theme of the 2021 World Radio Day (WRD) celebration, ‘New World, New Radio’, by the United Nations Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (UNESCO), radio played an important role, especially in disseminating the latest information to listeners and the society.

“The three sub-themes raised by UNESCO this year, namely ‘Evolution’, ‘Innovation’ and ‘Connectivity’ are apt with the current function of radio in disseminating the latest global information on natural disasters, socio-economic crises, pandemics and more.

“To radio broadcasters nationwide, I wish you a happy 2021 World Radio Day,“ he said in a speech clip in conjunction with the WRD 2021 celebration that was posted on the ministry’s Facebook today.

World Radio Day is celebrated on Feb 13 every year to appreciate the more than 100-year role of the radio as a medium of disseminating information, as well as a platform for the entertainment and music industry. -Bernama