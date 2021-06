PETALING JAYA: The idea of setting a deadline to ensure people sign up for Covid-19 vaccine did not receive support from health experts.

They were of the view that the government should complete the vaccination programme for all those who have registered first.

Founder and chief executive officer of The Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy, Azrul Mohd Khalib said there is no shortcut to getting people vaccinated.

“It would be a mistake to think that setting a deadline would expedite the vaccination effort,” he said.

“It would be against public health objectives. Such a deadline would end up marginalising and victimising people. It could possibly come with penalties and fines which would be used to impose and enforce it.”

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government was considering a deadline for registration for Covid-19 vaccination. The registration process is being done openly and ongoing with no deadline set.

Azrul said it would be impossible to distinguish between those who deliberately avoid the vaccine and those who cannot be vaccinated due to medical reasons.

There are also those who are unable to access any of the four methods of registration and those who don’t know that they need to be vaccinated, he pointed out. These include the elderly and those living in rural areas.

“You have to do the hard work of reaching out, providing information, creating awareness, and allowing people to make informed decisions,” he said.

Azrul asked what happened to reaching out to the community? He said opposition MPs are doing their bit in getting people registered in their constituencies, helping and supporting the government in this effort.

However, we see no such actions from government MPs, he added.

Universiti Malaya professor of epidemiology and public health Dr Sanjay Rampal said over 13.8 million Malaysian residents have registered for the vaccine and approximately 200,000 people are getting vaccinated daily.

He said this is an achievement under the current situation. “We should vaccinate the remaining 10.5 million people who have registered before making the vaccine mandatory or enforcing a closing date to the registration.

“Vaccination should be viewed as a health promoting intervention for this pandemic rather than a regulatory tool,” he said.

Sanjay said it is important to also be realistic with the effects of vaccination. It saves lives by reducing the severity and mortality of the disease, but infections will still occur, he added.

He called for a change in the messaging of the vaccination drive by highlighting that the person who is vaccinated gets the most benefit.

“We should concentrate on those who have registered. Those who have not registered are likely to change their minds as they see more of their friends, family and community members get vaccinated.”