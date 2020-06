PETALING JAYA: Why are armed soldiers on guard duty at schools? Their presence at SMK Raja Tun Uda High School in Bayan Lepas, Penang, for the reopening after almost three months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic has raised eyebrows.

The Armed Forces, in assisting the Health Ministry, have deployed armed personnel to assist the police in enforcing the movement control order (MCO) by manning roadblocks and guarding areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Their duty is not to guard schools, Patriots public communications director Capt (Rtd) Dr Wong Ang Peng told theSun yesterday.

He was commenting on theSun’s front page photo on Wednesday where military personnel were carrying assault rifles alongside policemen at the school in Bayan Lepas.

“Something is very wrong here. Children may feel intimidated with soldiers carrying assault rifles,” Wong said, adding that they were not Rela members, who do not have the authority to carry such weapons.

He suggested that Rela personnel be deployed to help ensure discipline and orderly movement at schools as it is inappropriate to have armed soldiers manning them. It is beyond their scope of duty, he added.

“It is not the duty of the police, and much less so for the military personnel. Furthermore, for military personnel to carry assault rifles to school is really foolish.”

Wong said the Health Ministry has the authority to declare a public health emergency and they will then have the power to request the military to assist the police.

“If there is a massive flood or a need for assistance in Penang, then the chief minister can ask the military commander in charge to help out,” he said.

Meanwhile, Penang Education Director Abdul Rashid Abdul Samad said that it was the police who arranged for the military personnel to be at the school.

