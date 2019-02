KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia Malaysia says it is standing firm in its opinion that the decision to impose the same passenger service charge (PSC) for KLIA and klia2 is fundamentally wrong and against the principle of non-discriminatory pricing.

CEO Riad Asmat said the low-cost carrier’s position remains that there are two different service levels at KLIA (premium) and klia2 (low-cost).

“We also maintain that the Board of Airline Representatives (BAR) represents only the interests of full-service airlines and not low-cost carriers.

“Airline members of BAR already charge premium fares to their passengers,” he said in a statement, responding to Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd (MAHB) statement yesterday.

Riad also noted that the BAR cannot impose their standards on low-cost carriers, who operate in a different segment altogether.

MAHB yesterday claimed that PSC rates in Malaysia are under the purview of the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) and that the company does not set, fix or control the PSC rates.

The prolonged feud between the companies has worsened when AirAsia Group Bhd served a notice on Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd (MASSB) to claim almost RM480 million for losses incurred from operating at klia2.

Previously, Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd had filed civil suits against AirAsia for the outstanding passenger service charges. — Bernama