GEORGE TOWN: Two motorcyclists were killed when a hasty driver took a wrong turn crashed into them here yesterday.

The 20-year-old driver had turned from Jalan Thean Teik to head for Air Itam when he realised he was going the wrong way.

In his haste to get back on the right track, he ran into the 57-year-old motorcyclist and his 40-year-old pillion rider. They were killed on the spot.

The driver also hit three other motorcycles and grazed two more vehicles before coming to a stop about 200m away.

Apart from the couple who were killed, a 21-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries.

The errant driver has been detained to assist in investigations. A blood and urine test for substance abuse came up negative.