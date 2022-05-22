Wushu coach arrested for sexually assaulting teen

KUALA LUMPUR: A wushu coach has been arrested for suspected sexual assault against a young girl on May 11.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan (pix) said the local man, 31, was arrested around Taman Kajang Mewah at around 7.50 pm and has been remanded till May 23, adding that the man was arrested after a report of sexual assault was lodged against him by the victim’s father.

“Investigations revealed that the incidents occurred between Feb 11 and Feb 19, around 3 pm to 4 pm till 12 midnight or 1 am, while the victim was at the coach’s home.

“The 13-year-old girl was approached by the suspect and assaulted with the excuse that she had failed to obey his orders. He also threatened the victim not to inform her parents about the matter,” he said in a statement tonight.

The victim chose to confide in her father about her ordeal, who subsequently brought the victim to the police station and took her for treatment at Kajang Hospital, he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

“Those who have information regarding this incident can contact the nearest police station or reach out directly to the investigating officer, Sgt Noriyati Abdullah at 016-3516908,“ he said. - Bernama