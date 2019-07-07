WWF-Malaysia: Stop fish bombings

KOTA KINABALU: WWF-Malaysia have urged the authorities to take action to curb rampant fish bombing activities in the light of the deaths of three divers including two Chinese tourists on July 5.

WWF-Malaysia Interim Head of Marine Monique Sumampouw said that fish bombings were not only illegal but also posed a great danger to people and would result in the destructions of fish habitats such as coral reefs.

“Curbing the activities is an investment for our future – to safeguard and conserve our marine life as well as protect people. Let us not lose our marine life as we have lost our rhinoceros in the wild,” she said in a news statement, here today.

She said that it was important that enforcement activities were strengthened by increasing patrolling and monitoring efforts to deter fish bombing activities.

A total 263 fish bombing cases were recorded from June to September in Semporna last year during a study conducted by WWF-Malaysia, Sumampouw added.

‘’It is shocking that an average of 65 fish bombing cases were recorded just during the study period in 2018,’’ she said.

Sumampouw said that WWF-Malaysia was deeply troubled by the deaths of the divers in Semporna possibly due to fish bombing activity.

Two Chinese tourists and their local divemaster were believed to have been killed by fish bombs while diving in waters near Pulau Kalapuan on Friday.

“We would like to express our sincere sympathy to the family and friends of the divers. Their deaths are tragic, and we do not wish such fate upon anyone else,“ Sumampouw said.

“While the authorities investigate further, WWF-Malaysia would like to stress on the dangers and seriousness of fish bombing activities which have been taking place in Sabah unabated for decades,“ Sumampouw added. — Bernama