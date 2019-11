KOTA KINABALU: The World Wide Fund for Nature-Malaysia (WWF-Malaysia) is taking various measures to address the elephant-human conflicts and fish-bombing activies in Sabah.

WWF-Malaysia Conservation director Dr Henry Chan said the measures were carried out in collaboration with various agencies such as the Sabah Wildlife Department, Sabah Parks, and several stakeholders.

He said in addressing the elephant-human conflict, WWF-Malaysia has installed satellite collars on 13 elephants in the forests of eastern Sabah.

“Through the installation of the satellite collar, the elephants’ movements are monitored every four hours and the information is also shared with plantation companies which have forged cooperation with WWF-Malaysia.

“This is to enable them (the plantation companies) to inform their workers about the elephants,“ he told reporters after making a courtesy call to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal here yesterday.

The courtesy call was led by the Tunku Besar Seri Menanti Tunku Ali Redhauddin Tuanku Muhriz who is also the WWF-Malaysia chairman.

What was more important, Henry said, was the effort to create a wildlife corridor to facilitate the movement of elephants.

He said for that, the state government-linked company Sabah Sofwood Berhad would build a 1,000-hectare wildlife corridor, located between Ulu Segama and Ulu Kalumpang.

On the fish bombing, Henry said WWF-Malaysia has forged cooperation with Hong Kong-based non-governmental organisation as well as relevant authorities to tackle such activities in Sabah waters. — Bernama