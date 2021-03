KUANTAN: Kuala Langat MP Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar’s support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government helmed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin can help lead to political stability, said Pahang PN chairman Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix).

In welcoming Xavier’s support, Saifuddin feels that the former Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister also realised how important it was to create a stable government to ensure the people’s livelihoods and welfare are taken care of at a time that the country is facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The question of leaving Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is his personal right, but what is important is the preparedness to support the leadership of the Prime Minister, because we need stability... today the task of the PN government is to strike a balance between (protecting) lives and livelihoods during this pandemic,” he said after officiating the Semambu branch of the Indera Mahkota Parliamentary Service Centre here today.

Saifuddin, who is also Pahang Bersatu chairman, said this when asked to comment on Xavier’s resignation as vice-president and member of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Asked about the backing of the Chinese and Indian community in Pahang for PN, the Indera Mahkota MP said their focus now was on improving services to these groups without neglecting the Malays.- Bernama